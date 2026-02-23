The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few months away. One important milestone before the draft is the NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off this week in Indianapolis. There is one college quarterback who could significantly increase his draft stock with a good performance this week.

Pete Nakos of On3 explained that there could be a lot on the line for Alabama QB Ty Simpson at the Combine.

“Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will throw and is the No. 2 quarterback in the draft on multiple draft experts' big boards. Sources have told On3 that the biggest question heading into this week is if he can secure first-round pick status,” Nakos wrote on Monday.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza feels locked in as the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft. But Simpson could easily be the consensus No. 2 quarterback if he has a good showing in front of NFL evaluators this week.

In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Monday that Simpson “has got a real opportunity to solidify his status this week as a first-round draft pick.”

Simpson will throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, with quarterback prospects taking the field on Saturday February 28th.

The Crimson Tide quarterback threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions during the 2025 season. Unfortunately, Simpson struggled against Mendoza and the Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. That left a bad taste in the mouths of some fans and analysts.

Pelissero added that there are a few reasons why teams may not view Simpson as a first rounder. Simpson was only a one-year starter at Alabama and does not have an impressive physical profile. Some teams place a lot of value on both of those factors.

Ultimately, the 2026 draft class is widely viewed as weak at the quarterback position. But there are several QB-needy teams in the NFL.

That means Simpson only needs to convince one team that he has enough potential to merit a first-round pick.

It will be exciting to see how Simpsons performs at the Combine on Saturday.