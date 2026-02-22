The Los Angeles Rams suffered a handful of crushing losses during the 2025 NFL season. One of those came in Week 16 when the Rams lost an overtime thriller to the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. That game included one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history, which played a big role in the outcome of the game. Los Angeles is looking into ways to prevent that from happening again.

The Rams plan to propose a rule change that would make the outcome of that controversial play an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Jones also suggested there could be a second proposal “aim at certain details around that play.”

There are currently no details about the specific details of what that change would look like.

NFL teams submit rule proposals each year at the start of a new league year. Jones noted that many of those proposals come in around the NFL Scouting Combine. That even kicks off on February 23rd.

Let's rewind to the play in question.

Seattle and Los Angeles played a hugely consequential Week 16 matchup on Thursday Night Football. A victory for either team would put them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Seahawks scored a touchdown, making the score 30-28 with just over six minutes left in regulation. Seattle attempted a two-point conversion in the hopes of tying the game.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold threw a horizontal pass targeting running back Zach Charbonnet. But Rams edge rusher Jared Verse stepped into the way, deflecting the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

Most players on the field thought it was an incomplete pass and gave up on the play. Charbonnet nonchalantly picked up the ball in the end zone, which was later reviewed and called a recovery in the end zone for a successful conversion.

Seattle went on to win the game and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. That became instrumental in making it all the way to Super Bowl 60.

One possibility is that the Rams suggest, in such a situation, a fumble could not be advanced by the offense.

Either way, Los Angeles is not letting that play pass by without a fight.