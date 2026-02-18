The beef between Logan Paul and Tom Brady continues as the former United States Champion fired back at the NFL legend, who called him and WWE “cute.”

During the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul doubled down on his belief that he is a better athlete than Brady and other NFL players like Saquon Barkley.

Logan Paul DOUBLES DOWN on Tom Brady beef & calls football “cute” 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/IDK8a3oo6p — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 17, 2026 Expand Tweet

“If you put me and Tom Brady up athletically against one another in a majority of sports, I bet I'd be more ‘athletic,'” Paul explained. “He used the word ‘cute' when talking about WWE. I think in many ways, football is also cute. I'm a boxer, and you can probably put most NFL players and basketball players in a ring and they'd probably get their a*s kicked by real boxers.”

Logan Paul and Tom Brady's “cute” beef

The beef between Paul and Brady started when the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback appeared on Impaulsive. Paul called himself a top athlete, which Brady did not agree with.

“It's cute,” Brady said to Paul ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. “I love WWE, it's very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Paul responded with a video of him doing a backwards hurdle like Barkley before showing a compilation of his high-flying WWE moves.

After the clip went viral, Brady elaborated on his comments. He claimed Paul had the “right attitude” and knew his “effort will be there,” but he still doesn't sound convinced.

“I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate,” Brady wrote. “I do think [Logan Paul] has the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen.”

They will have a chance to settle their differences on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will go down, and they will have a chance to prove who the better athlete is.