With the impending ESPN and NFL Network deal could come an Avengers-like team-up between insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, as the former put it.

Speaking with Andrew Marchand, Rapoport discussed the impending merger between ESPN and NFL Network. Firstly, Rapoport needs to handle his negotiations with the network. If it happens, it creates the potential for two of the NFL's top insiders to be part of the same network.

“I don't know what I'll end up doing,” Rapoport conceded, regarding his future at NFL Network and ESPN. “Assuming it all works out, I mean, I have an awesome agent and [we've] have several of these negotiations and always ended up in the right spot. I hope that's the case this time, and I'm optimistic that it will be.”

Ian Rapoport on ESPN-NFL Media deal, his contract being up in May & Adam Schefter Full pod & column 👇👇 https://t.co/zZte2mzRif pic.twitter.com/doE1kv4qEa — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 19, 2026

Now, there's some uncertainty. Rapoport is okay doing “similar things” to his current role while “under the same umbrella” as Schefter. Though he isn't sure what that would entail.

“If it's me doing similar things to what I do now but under the same umbrella [as Schefter], that would be okay, that'd be great,” Rapoport said.

Schefter is someone whom Rapoport looks up to. He credited Rapoport with creating his job, and while some may see two insiders on the same network as a negative, Rapoport appears open to the concept. Ultimately, a team-up would be great for business.

“If we were to work together, I think that would be awesome,” Rapoport said. “I have no idea if it's gonna happen. But, you know, it'd be like The Avengers.”

What does ESPN and NFL Network's deal mean for Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter?

Recently, ESPN struck a deal to acquire NFL Network and RedZone. This could have major implications for talent such as Rapoport and Schefter.

Of course, Schefter is known as ESPN's main NFL insider, something he has been since 2009. Before that, he worked at NFL Network for several years.

Rapoport, meanwhile, has been with NFL Network for over a decade since 2012. The merger could bring both together, assuming Rapoport re-signs. It sounds like negotiations are underway, and fans will have to monitor what happens.