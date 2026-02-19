UFC fighter Sean Strickland grabbed attention without even stepping into the Octagon after he recently took aim at rapper Bad Bunny during a podcast appearance. Now, former NFL star Robert Griffin III is not having it.

Strickland dismissed Bad Bunny's influence on pop culture and, worse, questioned his heritage and masculinity. His comments swiftly circulated on social media, with Griffin also taking notice.

The 36-year-old Griffin, who is not afraid to ruffle some feathers, posted a video of Strickland getting viciously knocked out by UFC star Alex Pereira in 2022 and added an equally ruthless caption.

“Sean Strickland got hit so hard by a foreigner that he forgot Puerto Ricans are US citizens. Not to mention that this misogynistic crybaby would get tossed like salad if he ever stepped foot on a football field in the NFL. Worry about not getting knocked out in your next fight,” wrote Griffin.

Sean Strickland got hit so hard by a foreigner that he forgot Puerto Ricans are US citizens. Not to mention that this misogynistic cry baby would get tossed like salad if he ever stepped foot on a football field in the NFL. Worry about not getting knocked out in your next fight. https://t.co/zyi5cCxsHc pic.twitter.com/Foqyjsj9Ap — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 19, 2026

It has been weeks since Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX, and yet, people are still talking about him. He has even transcended to the UFC.

Article Continues Below

The award-winning rapper's performance was hailed by many as a cultural milestone and a big win for diversity, especially amid the government's divisive immigration crackdown.

The 34-year-old Strickland, who had a violent childhood, is one of several personalities who have criticized Bad Bunny. Strickland has built his brand with inflammatory opinions.

His reckless comments about Bad Bunny quickly led to a backlash, and now, Griffin has joined the fray.

Griffin, who spent eight years in the NFL, has been vocal about racial issues, and calling out Strickland is his way of making his stance clear.