Week 3 of the NFL brings a familiar NFC South matchup as the Atlanta Falcons go on the road for the second straight week to face the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons (1-1) are coming off a much-needed rebound win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Panthers (0-2) are still searching for their first victory of the season.

Carolina trailed by 24 points with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter last week but mounted a dramatic rally. The Panthers scored 19 unanswered points before their comeback attempt fell short. On the final drive, Bryce Young was sacked while trying to convert a fourth-and-15 at the Arizona 38-yard line, ending their hopes of a stunning upset.

Atlanta’s Sunday Night Football performance was a stark contrast. Running back Bijan Robinson, who struggled in Week 1, exploded for 143 rushing yards. But the true headline was Atlanta’s defense. With an emerging group of young playmakers, the unit dominated the Vikings, forcing turnovers and controlling the game to help the Falcons even their record.

This week marks the Panthers’ first divisional test of the season. They badly need a win to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start, a hole that has historically spelled trouble for NFL teams with playoff aspirations.

Bryce Young fails to complete 60% of his passes

Bryce Young is now in his third NFL season, yet he still hasn’t shown he’s capable of being a franchise quarterback despite being drafted No. 1 overall. Second-year head coach Dave Canales was brought in to help improve the young passer, but through two games Young has not looked much better.

For one, he’s already attempted 90 passes, including 55 in last week’s matchup against the Cardinals. The problem is his efficiency. Young has completed just 58.9% of those attempts for 482 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now, the challenge only gets tougher. Young faces an Atlanta defense that ranks first in the NFL in opponents’ completion percentage. Through two weeks, the Falcons are allowing quarterbacks to complete just 52.8% of their passes, according to Team Rankings.

If that trend holds, it could be another long day for Young and the Panthers’ offense.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for 220 yards, finds Darnell Mooney for a TD

Coming in as the full-time starter this season, Michael Penix Jr. has been steady under center. He has yet to throw an interception and has accounted for two total touchdowns. The problem is the Falcons’ offense has sputtered and struggled to finish drives. At times it comes down to execution, and at others, it has been Zac Robinson’s play calling.

Last week, Penix managed just 135 yards with no scores against a tough Vikings defense. The challenge should ease somewhat in Week 3, when Atlanta faces a defense ranked 22nd in total yards allowed at 335.5 per game. Even so, that unit’s strength has been against the pass, giving up just 194.5 yards per game. Penix will need to find more consistency with his receivers.

That includes Darnell Mooney, who has been quiet to start the year while working his way back from injury. He caught only two passes for 20 yards against Minnesota.

Panthers keep it close through fourth quarter

If the Panthers want to keep this game competitive, they’ll need to avoid falling behind early. Through two games, Carolina has allowed 40 points in the first half compared to just 13 after halftime.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have opened both of their games by scoring on their first drive. If Carolina can contain that early surge, it may give itself a chance to stay within reach for four quarters instead of clawing back in the second half.

Parker Romo goes 2-for-3 on field goals, makes game winner for Falcons

Last week may have marked the end of Younghoe Koo’s time as Atlanta’s kicker. The Falcons signed Parker Romo midweek leading into their Week 2 game, and despite barely knowing his teammates, he went on to score 16 of Atlanta’s 22 points. Romo was perfect on the night, hitting all five field-goal attempts from 38, 29, 33, 33, and a game-long 54 yards.

Atlanta didn’t need him to play the hero role against the Vikings the way Koo did in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. But that could change against the Panthers.

If our earlier bold prediction holds true and Carolina manages to keep the game close for four quarters, it may all come down to a field goal attempt. That’s where Romo’s mental toughness will be tested — whether he can deliver in a high-pressure moment.

He may not replicate the flawless performance from last week, but he’ll knock through the game-winner against Carolina, a kick that should secure his job moving forward.