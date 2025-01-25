Former NFL star Cam Newton had to clear the air about his finances following rumors of him being broke.

Throughout his 11-year career in the NFL, Newton has reportedly earned over $133 million from his contracts. The biggest one was the five-year deal with the Carolina Panthers for $103,800,000.

Newton addressed the rumors during an episode of the 4th and 1 with Cam Newton podcast uploaded to YouTube on Thursday. He noted how he's not making the same money he made in the NFL, but it doesn't mean he isn't making money anymore through his current occupation.

“I’m used to a million dollars a month. What in the world can I do make me a million dollars a month legally. A week, I’m sorry I keep saying a month, a week. Think about that, there’s nothing that I have created yet, that can provide a million dollars in a week,” Newton said at the 1:29:25 mark.

“So when people hear I’m not able to provide like I once did, that’s what I’m saying. I have no made in the last 3 years, making a million dollars a week, that’s not to say I haven’t signed a million dollar deal, but in a week? Come on bro.”

“To be able to have touched the money that I’ve touched, I’ll be a f****** fool to be broke right now.”

Cam Newton predicts winner of AFC Championship

Setting aside the financial rumors, Newton also went over his thoughts on the upcoming AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are on the quest for a three-peat in Super Bowl titles, continuing to be led by head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce.

Buffalo looks to avenge their playoff losses in prior years, especially to the Chiefs. Josh Allen had an MVP caliber season, as he would be assisted by running back James Cook, wide receiver Kahlil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid among several key players.

However, Newton, who had high remarks of Mahomes, does not expect the result to change as he sides with the Chiefs in a recent episode of his podcast published on Friday.

“I don't see them [the Bills] stopping Mahomes enough, and this whole breakdown is like, matchups, matchups, matchups. Playoff football, playoff basketball it’s still all about matchups, matchups, matchups. This matchup is in my opinion in more favorable to Patrick Mahomes, so I'm going with Patrick Mahomes,” Newton said.

Fighting to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs will host the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.