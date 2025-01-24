So, Patrick Mahomes admitted he tried to trick the officials while also denying the Kansas City Chiefs get special treatment. Why not just play the game straight up, Patrick? Still, Cam Newton dropped an “immortality” truth bomb about Mahomes ahead of the AFC Championship.

Newton commented on GetUp, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Look, he’s doing something no quarterback has ever done,” Newton said. “And to be labeled something comparable, it’s not. He has the opportunity to walk into immortality.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowl titles.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes a cut above

Newton said looking into the past won’t cut it anymore if Mahomes wins again this year.

“We always want to pay homage to the (Tom Brady) and (Peyton Manning),” Newton said. “The guys who came before him. But this is something we’ve never seen. And gotta call it what it is.”

If the Bills are going to find a way to beat the Chiefs and Mahomes, the defense will have to step up. At least at some point in the game. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips apparently thinks what the team did last week against Lamar Jackson will work this week, according to his comments to democratandchronicle.com.

“Our highlight video this week was all the media people talking (crap),” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. “They can’t do this, they can’t do this. Our coaches suck. We’re too small. Well, now what?”

However, the defense Phillips boasted about gave up 416 yards to the Ravens. If it gives up 416 yards to the Chiefs, the Bills stand a pretty good chance to lose.

Bills may try to keep Mahomes stuck in the pocket

One thing the Bills will likely try to do is limit Mahomes’ scramble runs, according to Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s comments to arrowheadpride.com.

“(The Bills) do a good job of making sure that any of these quarterbacks that use their legs as a weapon (are limited),” Nagy said. “They have some techniques that they use to try to eliminate that. Pat has done a great job in his career of being able to do just that in big-time moments.”

Mahomes said he will try to do whatever it takes to get his team back to the Super Bowl.

“You just play to win,” he said on Thursday. “There will be opportunities to run the football. They do a good job of spying the quarterback in certain situations. You want to be able to use your feet — but at the same time, work within the pocket. Find guys down the field.

“But it’s the AFC Championship game. You’ve got to put it all on the line in order to win and try to get to the Super Bowl, and this is a great football team we’re going against.”