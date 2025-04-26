Any fans who did not know about Quinn Ewers' love for taxidermy were made well aware of that fact during the 2025 NFL Draft. As the Texas quarterback waited to potentially hear his name called on Day Two, he showed off his robust wall of animal heads in his residence, much to the shock and delight of viewers.

Ewers was only on screen for a few seconds, but long enough for fans to notice his taxidermy wall and share screenshots on X, formerly Twitter. He did not end up being selected on Friday, but his unique choice of decoration might have stolen the show.

Quinn Ewers easily the best taxidermist left on the board pic.twitter.com/H4BmEJFvId — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

It did not take long for fans to flood social media with comments on Ewers' decision to flex his taxidermy. Fans joked about how his unique hobby would translate to his performance on the field and why his off-beat personality is fit for the NFL.

“Pretty sure a guy on this heavy of a carnivore diet will be impervious to injury,” one fan commented.

“Quinn Ewers easily the best taxidermist on the board,” another commented.

“This taken inside a Bass Pro Shop?” one fan asked.

Other fans could not get their attention away from some of the decorations on the wall. One head, in particular, caught many fans' eyes due to its lack of traditional animal traits.

“Why is there a dinosaur in the top right corner?”

“Is… is that a f****** dinosaur mouth in the corner?” a different fan reacted.

Quinn Ewers prepares for 2025 NFL Draft Day Three

A native of San Antonio, Ewers has lived in Texas his entire life. Unless he is drafted by the Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans, the 2025 NFL Draft will force him to move out of the Lone Star State for the first time.

Entering Day Three, Ewers is one of the top quarterbacks left on the board. The shocking fall of Shedeur Sanders has him atop the charts. However, given the uncertainty of his situation, Ewers could easily be the first signal-caller taken in the fourth round.

Whenever he is taken, fans can expect Ewers to celebrate with his family, with his taxidermy heads looking on from the background.