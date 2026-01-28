The entire NFL world was shocked on Tuesday night that Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility. That shocking development drew plenty of reactions around the NFL landscape. One anonymous coach is apparently furious about the decision.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday what one coach said about Belichick's Hall of Fame snub.

“If you can’t take your personal emotion out of this, then you shouldn’t be a voter,” one coach said, per Russini.

That coach is likely responding to rumors about cheating scandals getting in the way of Belichick becoming a first-ball Hall of Famer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that cheating scandals like Spygate and Deflategate “came up in deliberations among voters.” Former Colts GM Bill Polian's comments added fuel to the fire.

Polian, a Hall of Fame voter, reportedly said that Belichick should “wait a year” to because of Spygate. It hasn't escaped anyone's notice that Polian is considered a rival of Belichick's. After all, he Patriots and Colts played several important games during the Brady and Manning years.

Russini herself was not a fan of Belichick getting snubbed. She wrote the following on social media shortly after the news broke.

“At a time when football leans harder than ever into analytics, maybe it’s time Hall of Fame voting does the same. If this were strictly about numbers, the conversation would be over,” Russini wrote. “Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls. No one else has done that. Analytics would say he’s an automatic entry. Yet here we are.”

It is easy to understand why many NFL figures are upset about Belichick's snub. Belichick won eight Super Bowls in t0tal, six of which as head coach of the New England Patriots. No other coach in NFL history has had that level of sustained success.

Belichick is destined to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. But it will always be shocking that he is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer.