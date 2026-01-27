It came as a shock to many when the news broke that Bill Belichick won't be a first ballot Hall of Famer this summer, as he'll have to wait another year to potentially be immortalized in Canton, Ohio. As Belichick made the transition from the NFL to college football with North Carolina, the latest reason why he didn't get in the first try could be connected to the cheating scandals he was a part of with the New England Patriots.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who broke the news, the cheating scandals of Spygate and Deflategate “came up in deliberations among voters.” Plus, one voter in former Buffalo Bills and Indiana Colts general manager Bill Polian, considered a rival to the Patriots, reportedly said that Belichick should “wait a year” because of Spygate.

“A voter who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Polian, an ardent Kraft supporter and former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts — a chief Patriots rival during their dynasty — told some voters he believed Belichick should ‘wait a year' before induction as penance for Spygate, the 2007 cheating scandal that cost the team a first-round draft pick.” Schefter continued.

Bill Belichick reportedly believes ‘politics' is what's keeping him off HOF

As Belichick was a finalist this year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year eligible, people were shocked to hear the news, as he has eight Super Bowls, seven with the Patriots and two with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator.

He also has the second-most career wins, only behind legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, which leaves Belichick to believe it's “politics” keeping him out rather than accomplishments.

“Another source familiar with Belichick's thinking said, ‘Politics kept him out. He doesn't believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments,'” Schefter wrote.

A long-time voter for the Hall of Fame would say that it had to be the “cheating stuff” as it “bothered some of the guys.” It seems as if more information will arise as the Summer approaches for the Hall of Fame.