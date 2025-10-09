The 2025 NFL season is already full of surprises. Indianapolis is looking red hot with QB Daniel Jones. Meanwhile, the Chargers look to be in charge in the AFC West. But perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the season is how much the league's best AFC teams have struggled throughout the first five weeks.

The Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs all lost their Week 5 games in surprising fashion. This is something that has not happened in the NFL in over 2,800 days, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

In fact, the last time that all three teams lost in the same week was back in 2017. All three teams lost in Week 9 back when the NFL looked very different.

Tom Brady was still kicking as the face of the league. Patrick Mahomes was still sitting on the bench for the Chiefs, waiting for his first snap behind veteran Alex Smith. And both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen were still playing college football.

Both Jackson and Allen joined the league during the 2018 NFL Draft. So it is no wonder that this situation has not happened in several years.

It will be fascinating to watch how these teams bounce back in Week 6.

Are the Ravens, Chiefs doomed to miss the playoffs in the AFC in 2025?

It has also been a long time since the Chiefs and Ravens both started the season with losing records.

Kansas City is 2-3 after their heartbreaking loss against Jacksonville on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Baltimore is 1-4 and quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Now fans are beginning to wonder whether each of these AFC superpowers will even make the postseason this winter.

The Ravens are dealing with multiple defensive injuries and their offense looks broken without Lamar. The Rams are coming to town in Week 6, which should be a difficult game to win.

But the AFC North is still wide open with Cincinnati in shambles without Joe Burrow and Pittsburgh failing to capitalize on the moment.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are preparing for a primetime game against the Lions. A loss would put them at 2-4 and in serious trouble in a competitive AFC West.

Ultimately, it is too early to count out either team. Each has a strong track record and could easily turn things around.

But a Week 6 loss for either team could make their situation look pretty grim.