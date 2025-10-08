The Baltimore Ravens were without Lamar Jackson in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and the way things are trending, he might miss Week 6 as well. As the Ravens are getting prepared at practice to face the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson was not on the field working with the team, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday. This is the fourth straight missed practice for the two-time NFL MVP,” Hensley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ravens did get some help back at practice, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Lt Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and S Kyle Hamilton (groin) were practicing. New safeties Alohi Gilman (No.12) and C.J. Gardner Johnson (No.6) are practicing as well,” Zrebiec wrote.

It was evident that the Ravens missed Jackson in Week 5 as they lost 44-10. Cooper Rush stepped in as the starting quarterback, and he finished with 179 passing yards and three interceptions. The offense couldn't get anything going on the running and passing game, and the hope is that things can improve if Jackson isn't able to play this upcoming week.

There's no question that Jackson is the engine of the Ravens' offense, as he can make things happen with his arm and legs. Unfortunately, so far this season, when he's on the field, they haven't been able to get many wins. With the Ravens currently 1-4, their playoff chances are looking bleak after every loss.

The quicker Jackson can get back and they get healthy in other areas will bode well for the team, but as of now, they have to do what they can.

The Ravens have been one of the better teams in the league over the past few seasons, and they still have enough talent on the team to make a run while the season is young.