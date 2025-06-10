The Green Bay Packers took massive strides last season, but it is going to take another leap in 2025-26 to launch them into the group of truly elite in the NFL. Green Bay took a step toward making that leap in the first round of the NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver Matthew Golden out of Texas to come in and be a reliable weapon for Jordan Love.

Golden will have to undergo some growing pains and get used to the NFL, just like any rookie. However, the 21-year old was one of the most clutch players for the Longhorns last year and projects to be a contributor right away for the Packers.

As Golden gets going in his first offseason in the green and yellow, quarterback Jordan Love gave a detailed breakdown of how he is coming along, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“He’s been looking good,” Love said, per Schneidman. “I think from the get-go, from Day 1 when he got here, he’s showcased kinda just the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch. I think for him, every day he’s been getting better just understanding what he needs to do. You could tell the first couple days there might be a couple routes here and there where he just might be thinking a little bit too much out there and not just going out there and playing fast, which is expected for someone who just got here and is learning the whole offense and everything.

“I think the faster he can pick up everything, which I think he’s been doing a great job of understanding where he needs to be and just knowing that, but obviously the more installs, the more offense we put in, it gets harder. The more he can stay locked in with all that, I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go.”

Golden is clearly making good progress during camp and is on the right track to be ready to contribute in the regular season.

There will be high expectations for the No. 23 overall pick, as the Packers never usually take a chance on a wide receiver in the first round. Coming into the 2025 draft, Green Bay had the longest streak in the NFL without taking a wide receiver in the first round, with the last selection at that position coming in 2002.

As a result, the pressure will be on Golden has he gets his NFL career underway this season. If Love's comments are any indication, he seems ready for the challenge.