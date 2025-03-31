Following free agency but preceding the NFL Draft, the league hosts its owners meetings to ensure the upcoming season is better than the last. With an entity as big as the NFL, all 32 teams must get together and discuss the direction the league is going. That could include conversations about banning certain plays, elongating the NFL regular season, and even growing the game internationally. However, the NFL has the fans in mind, too. And in the 2025 NFL season, the league updated its policy on throwback and alternate uniforms, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“The NFL is updating its uniform policy to allow teams to wear throwback or alternate uniforms up to four times per season,” Schultz wrote.

The NFL is updating its uniform policy to allow teams to wear throwback or alternate uniforms up to four times per season. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPQOcIFnGA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although some teams don't have much history to dip into like others, most of the NFL fanbase will be jumping for joy after learning this news.

The NFL isn't always the best at being the “fun parent.” But, in this instance of allowing teams to wear their throwback or alternate uniforms four times instead of three, they're basically allowing NFL fans to stay up late and eat ice cream for breakfast.

Okay, maybe that's a stretch, but a good uniform game is one of the purest forms of pleasure the NFL can provide.

Watching a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles in their Kelly Green against the Atlanta Falcons in their red helmet throwbacks would be a true cinematic masterpiece for fans. The Seattle Seahawks in their throwback uniforms against the Denver Broncos in their Elway-era threads? C'mon now.

Even teams without spiffy throwback uniforms — like the Cincinnati Bengals — can wear their alternates more frequently, giving fans a better view for four quarters.

Now, that's not to say that the regular uniforms are bad, especially the Bengals. They have some of the best regular uniforms in the NFL. But, there's a reason some teams revert to their throwback or alternate uniforms. Simply put, they're more often a better-looking uniform.

For the New York Giants, however, they should stick to their regular set because the throwback uniforms they unveiled in 2024 were truly hideous.

The #Giants have unveiled a "Century Red" uniform, which the team will wear at least two times this season. pic.twitter.com/E3B5wqLwcb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 16, 2024 Expand Tweet

However, if the Giants want to wear those throwback uniforms four times in the 2025 season, they have that right.