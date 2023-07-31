The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a fan-favorite for the 2023 season: Kelly Green jerseys. After teasing fans about the release of the highly anticipated threads, pictures from the team's official photoshoot leaked online, prompting the team to make an official announcement days before its scheduled release.

Today, Monday, July 31, is the day that fans have been waiting for. At 9:00 a.m. at the team's pro shops at Lincoln Financial Field, as well as the nearby city of Lancaster, PA and township of Cherry Hill, NJ, the jerseys officially go on sale. Eagles fans have camped out outside the Linc to scoop the new threads. Some fans claim to have gotten to the stadium as early as 3:15 in the morning.

#Eagles fans have been lined up since 3:30 AM for the Release of the Kelly Green Jerseys#FlyEaglesFly #KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/fm9Wxsk2Gw — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 31, 2023

If this isn’t enough to convince you that Eagles fans are just a different breed, consider that one fan claimed to be considering skipping an MRI to get a jersey early. The fan made the claim in a Kelly Green jersey from the past of former Defensive Player of the Year Reggie White.

skipping an mri for the kelly green jersey drop it just means more in philly pic.twitter.com/wfobBULYYq — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) July 31, 2023

While the Eagles did wear Kelly Green-colored jerseys in 2010, those uniforms were based on a look from the 1960s. These uniforms are based on the design that Philadelphia used during the 1980s and 1990s. There are some notable differences between them: the new throwbacks have the old logo on the sleeve instead of just uniform numbers, have black outlines of the uniform numbers and use silver pants instead of white.

The energy around the Eagles will be even larger in Philadelphia heading into the 2023 season. In a city in which they are already the team with the most buzz — and have been for forever — this season is shaping up to be a huge one. In addition to the return of a uniform that fans have eagerly awaited, the team comes into the season fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance armed with one of the very best rosters in the NFL led by budding superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles will wear their new uniforms in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. They are one of many teams to use a retro uniform design for the 2023 season, joining the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While those teams rehashed a design from the past, the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos all took elements from past looks to create new uniforms for the 2023 season.