In a surprising turn of events ahead of the 2025 training camp, the San Francisco 49ers have released veteran safety and special-teams standout George Odum. The move came just one day after placing the 31-year-old on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list due to an offseason elbow injury that required surgery in June.

Odum is expected to need 6–8 more weeks of recovery and is likely to sign with another team once the 2025 season is underway, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

At 31 and on the mend from elbow surgery, Odum’s playing days might not be over just yet. With former 49ers coordinator Brian Schneider now an assistant special-teams coach for the Washington Commanders, that organization could emerge as a potential destination once Odum is medically cleared.

Odum joined the Niners on a three-year contract signed on March 22, 2022. During his time with San Francisco, he appeared in 40 regular-season games, starting only two, and made his biggest contributions on special teams. He recorded 14 defensive tackles, five passes defensed, one interception, and 36 special teams tackles across those three seasons. In the postseason, he played in six games, logging one special-teams tackle.

His most productive year with the 49ers came in 2022 when he led the NFL with 21 special teams tackles, earning AP Second-Team All-Pro honors. This was his second such honor, having previously been named an All-Pro in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts after recording 20 special-teams tackles.

Throughout his NFL career, which began in 2018 with the Colts, Odum has appeared in 105 regular-season games, including 12 starts. He has amassed 200 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defensed. While in Indianapolis (2018–2021), he appeared in 65 games, recording 186 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

In total, Odum logged 759 special teams snaps for the 49ers, the most on the team over the past three seasons. He ranked tied for fourth in the NFL with 36 special teams tackles during that span. However, his last two seasons were significantly impacted by injuries, resulting in him missing 11 games.

The Niners' decision to release Odum appears to be part of a broader overhaul of the special teams unit following struggles in the 2024 season. San Francisco fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who initially brought Odum to the team, and replaced him with Brant Boyer. Boyer has since introduced a new group of core special teamers, including Luke Gifford, Chazz Surratt, Siran Neal, Dallis Flowers, Thomas Morstead, Greg Joseph, and Jon Weeks.