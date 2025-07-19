The San Francisco 49ers have released veteran safety and special-teams ace George Odum, ending his three-year stay with the team just days before the start of the 2025 training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Niners released Odum, who they recently placed on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list, on Saturday as the team continues to finalize its roster ahead of camp, which begins July 23.

Odum, 31, originally joined the 49ers on March 22, 2022, signing a three-year deal. Over three seasons (2022–2024), he appeared in 40 regular-season games, starting in just two, and contributed primarily on special teams.

During that span, he recorded 14 defensive tackles, five passes defensed, one interception, and 36 special teams tackles. He also played in six postseason games, adding one tackle in special teams coverage.

Odum's most impactful year with San Francisco came in 2022 when he led the NFL with 21 special teams tackles. His incredible performance earned him AP Second Team All-Pro honors, a recognition he previously achieved in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts after leading the league with 20 special teams tackles that season.

In 2024, Odum appeared in 12 games, starting two, and registered 11 defensive tackles, a career-high four passes defensed, and five special teams tackles. He missed time due to injury. The Niners placed him on injured reserve on December 7, 2024, and activated Odum again on January 20, 2025.

George Odum began his career with the Colts

Prior to his tenure in San Francisco, Odum began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Over four seasons in Indianapolis (2018–2021), he played in all 65 regular-season games and made 10 starts. He tallied 186 total tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defensed while building his reputation as one of the league’s premier special teamers.

Across his seven-year NFL career, Odum has appeared in 105 games with 12 starts, accumulating 200 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

A native of Millington, Tennessee, Odum had an accomplished collegiate career at the University of Central Arkansas. Over 48 games (39 starts), he compiled 350 tackles, fourth-most in school history, along with 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

In 2017, he was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned consensus All-America honors after leading his team with 120 tackles.

Despite signing a two-year extension with the 49ers in March 2024 that ran through the 2026 season, Odum’s release suggests the team is moving in a different direction on special teams.