When the NFL sets its sights on a day on the calendar, domination ensues. All other sporting events will be eclipsed. Longstanding traditions cease to exist when the the most powerful league in North America, maybe the world, decides to crash the party. Even the most celebrated holiday staples do not stand a chance against this relentless beast. NBA icon LeBron James proudly declared that “Christmas is our day” after an exciting slate last year. But that is simply not true anymore.

While there are still fans who will keep basketball at the forefront of their Xmas viewing experience, the NFL will trump hoops in many households across the country. Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear he intends to keep a stronghold on Dec. 25 after last season's success. Greg Olsen, who called one of the league's two Christmas games in 2024, also believes that James' proclamations are ultimately hollow.

“LeBron, we love you man,” the two-time Second-Team All-Pro tight end and FOX analyst told Front Office Sports' “Tuned In.” “You're awesome. I think the NFL on Christmas Day is here to stay.”

That is a nice way of saying, “that's cute, LeBron.” The NBA product is obviously capable of producing a rip-roaring day of action, as illustrated by the profusion of star power one can watch on Christmas, but fans want as much NFL as they can consume. And when the masses reach the point of being full, they want more. Goodell and the NFL owners are all too eager to capitalize on fans' gluttony.

Greg Olsen on LeBron James's comments that the NBA owns Christmas Day: "LeBron, we love you man. You're awesome. I think the NFL on Christmas Day is here to stay." More with @gregolsen88 ⬇️ — Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) September 18, 2025

Even LeBron James cannot push the NBA above the NFL

Article Continues Below

American football is embedded in this culture and it is expanding to many others around the globe. Try as he might, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knows there is nothing he can do to surpass the NFL. The gap between the two leagues will become even more colossal when LeBron James retires, whenever that may be.

The NFL schedule makers have given the nation three divisional matchups to enjoy as they get merry. The Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings will square off on Netflix at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, respectively, and the Denver Broncos will battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For the families who are not interested in watching the late great Jimmy Stewart's legendary turn as George Bailey in Christmas classic “It's a Wonderful Life,” they can recover from their feasts while viewing the exploits of Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels and more if they so choose. The NBA will put forth a strong programming effort in its own right, though.

Considering there will not be many more opportunities, if any, to see James compete on Christmas Day, there could be extra incentive to flip on the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. In the end, however, it will be clear yet again how far the NFL's influence reaches.