The New York Jets are once again staring at the wreckage of a failed quarterback experiment. This time, there’s no ambiguity about what comes next. After cycling through Justin Fields, Brady Cook, Tyrod Taylor, and desperation itself, the Jets are no longer pretending they can duct-tape the position together. The 2026 NFL Draft represents a hard reset for a franchise that has spent a decade chasing shortcuts. With premium draft capital, a revamped front office, and nothing left to lose, the Jets finally have a chance to build this thing the right way. It all starts under center.

A collapsed season

The Jets’ 2025 season spiraled into irrelevance long before December arrived. Currently sitting at 3–12, New York was officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th straight year.It extended the longest drought in the NFL. The first season under general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn was supposed to bring structure and clarity. Instead, it brought chaos.

Quarterback instability defined everything. Justin Fields never found consistency, and Brady Cook failed to seize his opportunity. Tyrod Taylor was ultimately asked to hold together a broken offense behind uneven protection. The Jets lost their first seven games, becoming the league’s final winless team before finally scraping together a Week 8 victory over Cincinnati. By November, the organization pivoted fully toward the future. They traded away All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in moves that acknowledged the season was lost.

New York now sits at the bottom of the AFC East and has locked in its 10th consecutive losing season. That's a staggering number that underscores how deep this rebuild must go.

Draft needs are glaring

The Jets enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a rare opportunity. They carry multiple premium picks and a roster that can be reshaped aggressively. They are projected to select inside the top five and own an additional first-rounder acquired via trade. The priority is obvious and universal, of course, which is quarterback.

Beyond that, the departures of Gardner and Williams leave massive holes on defense. That is particularly true at cornerback and along the defensive line. The safety position also lacks long-term answers. Offensively, the Jets need explosive playmakers at wide receiver and reinforcements along the interior offensive line.

This is not a draft where New York can afford luxury selections. Every pick must point toward stability, physicality, and long-term value.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Jets' 3-round mock draft after Justin Fields, Brady Cook disaster. This is based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 4: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

The Jets don’t overthink it. With the fourth overall pick, they take the best available quarterback, assuming Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore are drafted ahead. Ty Simpson has emerged as one of the fastest risers in the scouting community. He has drawn early grades comparable to more established names.

Simpson’s tape jumps off the screen because of how calm everything looks. His pocket navigation is advanced, and his decision-making rarely feels rushed. He plays with the rhythm of a veteran, despite limited starting experience.

A former five-star recruit who waited his turn at Alabama, Simpson’s development curve is steep and encouraging. His ceiling has been tested against elite competition late in the season and in the College Football Playoff. However, the foundation screams long-term NFL starter. For the Jets, that alone makes him worth the gamble.

Round 1, pick 18: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

If you’re drafting a quarterback, you need to give him help immediately. Denzel Boston checks every box as a potential WR1. He brings size, athleticism, and advanced route-running nuance that translates cleanly to Sundays.

Boston’s releases are his calling card. Against press coverage, he uses strength and leverage to win early. Against zone, he manipulates defenders with tempo and spatial awareness. He understands how to set up routes, not just run them.

Consistency is still the area scouts want to see improve. This is particularly true in sustaining separation throughout a full game. That said, the flashes are undeniable. Pairing Boston with Simpson gives the Jets a young quarterback–receiver tandem that can grow together instead of being mismatched by timelines.

Round 2, pick 36: DL Christen Miller, Georgia

The Jets lost their defensive identity when Williams was traded. Christen Miller is the type of interior defender who helps rebuild it. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Miller blends power with surprising movement skills. That gives him legitimate three-down potential.

After developing behind elite talent at Georgia, Miller has steadily increased his production and impact. He disrupts pockets and resets the line of scrimmage. For a Jets defense that needs toughness in the middle, Miller is a foundational piece.

Round 2, pick 45: LB Anthony Hill Jr, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr fits exactly where the modern NFL is heading. He’s instinctive, explosive, and versatile enough to play multiple roles in the front seven. His production speaks for itself. He has rallied triple-digit tackles, elite tackle-for-loss numbers, and real pass-rush juice from the linebacker position.

Hill gives the Jets speed and violence at the second level. That is something their defense sorely lacked in 2025. He can attack downhill, blitz effectively, and hold up in space. Hill is a chess piece defensive coordinators covet.

A draft that finally makes sense

This mock draft aligns the Jets' philosophy with execution. A quarterback with real upside. A receiver who can grow alongside him. Defensive reinforcements that restore physicality and speed.

There are no shortcuts here, temporary fixes, or desperation trades. It is just a coherent plan. For the Jets, that alone feels revolutionary.