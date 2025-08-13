It sounds like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is ready for any heat she gets from “male sports fans” after appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights.

After Jason's epic introduction of her, Swift thanked him for screaming “for like 47 seconds.” She then made a quip after being welcomed to the show.

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast,” Swift. “And I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me.”

IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING TAYLOR SWIFT. TONIGHT. 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/RjjaFVaYy3 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 13, 2025

Right before her jab at the New Heights podcast's audience, Jason gave her a rousing introduction.

“Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, and producer, and director from Nashville, Tennessee, that's bulls**t, she's from Reading, Pennsylvania,” Jason began. “She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in history to win Album of the Year four times.

“Last December, she wrapped up the Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across 51 cities, five continents, and was the most-attended tour of all. Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, set a record with 1.76 billion streams globally within the first week alone. And as a fan of ‘that guy on the Chiefs,' she has 19 wins, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl title. Are you ready for it? Making her podcasting debut, the most requested guest in the history of shows, Taylor Swift!” he concluded.

Taylor Swift's New Heights debut with Travis and Jason Kelce

Even though she has been dating Travis Kelce for nearly two years, Swift had not made an appearance on New Heights before now. The brothers have had several A-list stars, and now, they can add Swift to that list.

Swift and Kelce are heading into their third NFL season together. After contemplating retirement, Kelce ultimately decided to come back for at least one more season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

They are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 result. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the game, losing 40-22.