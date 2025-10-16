The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and current CBS analyst, JJ Watt, did not hold back in criticizing Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) player grading system during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While acknowledging that PFF offers useful analytical tools, Watt argued that its widely publicized player grades are fundamentally flawed and misleading.

“PFF has a lot of very beneficial tools. They have things where you can break down plays by coverages, where you can cut down the film to, ‘I just want to see runs to the right side under five yards.’ They have all this really good stuff that you can use,” Watt said. “The number one issue with PFF by far, bar none, hands down is their player grading system and the fact that they project it everywhere, including nationally televised games on Sunday night, where everybody’s watching. And they make it underneath the rankings, where it states as fact ’91st out of 97th defensive tackles.’… that is a completely made up number.”

Watt noted that his criticism is not sour grapes. During his playing career, PFF consistently rated him among its highest players, even giving him a score above 100.0 at one point. The outlet reportedly altered its grading system based on his performance.

“I’ve had my issues with PFF for a very long time,” the future Hall of Famer said. “I was their No. 1-rated player. I had over a hundred score while I was playing. They literally came to me and told me we had to change our system because of how you did it. So this isn’t a guy who had bad grades who’s disgruntled. I literally was their No. 1 guy, and I still hate it.”

Watt specifically criticized the method by which some grades are assigned. He recalled stories of individuals with no professional football background, including Uber drivers, claiming to break down game film and produce PFF grades after only watching televised broadcasts.

“You can’t watch film on TV copy and create a grade,” Watt said. “You can’t break down a person’s grade and know what they’re supposed to do if you don’t now their exact assignment. I know defensive line play unbelievably well. I could not go and grade a game for a player and give him a definitive grade without speaking to him, his coach, the scheme, everything. It’s a fact. PFF has a ton of great stuff. Player grading sucks. Stopping putting it out.”

The former defensive end remarks come amid ongoing debates about controversial PFF ratings this season. For instance, following the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett of the Browns received a higher grade (89.8) than Watt’s brother, T.J. Watt, who recorded an 84.9 grade, despite T.J. recording more impactful plays.

Other examples include Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who received a dismal 34.8 grade in Week 3 even after leading his team effectively and limiting mistakes, and Patrick Queen, who scored only 56.2 despite arguably his best performance of the year.

Although PFF provides valuable analytical tools, Watt argues that their player grades often lack proper context and can misrepresent performance, urging fans and media to interpret them cautiously.