With the Super Bowl just two weeks from now, the 2026 NFL season is coming to a close. It's been a wild season full of crazy twists and turns. Now, though, the offseason looms. For fans of the game, it's usually a quiet time, a space to relax and destress after the hijinks that their team was up to.

For NFL teams, though, it's hardly a quiet time for them. In fact, it's after the Super Bowl that most of the action happens around the league. Spotrac put together a list of key dates in the NFL offseason that fans need to look towards.

Upcoming #NFL Dates Feb 9: Waiver Period Opens

Feb 17-Mar 3: Tag Window

Mar 9-11: Early Negotiating

Mar 11: League Year Begins

Mar 29-Apr 1: Annual Meeting

April 17: RFA Offers Sheet Deadline

Apr 23-25: NFL Draft

May 1: 5th-Year Option Deadline

May 19-20: Spring Meetings

June… — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 28, 2026

The first bit of action in the NFL season will happen on February 17, when teams can choose which player they will franchise tag. The franchise tag lets teams keep a player for a predetermined contract. This tag has often been the cause of many disputes between players and teams, but those issues are usually the exception to the case. Teams can then start legally negotiating with players as early as March 9, two days before the league year officially flips to 2026.

The 2026 NFL Draft is the major event of the offseason, which will be held on April 23 to 25. The Las Vegas Raiders own the first overall pick in this year's draft. After that, teams have until May 1 to pick up or decline the fifth-year options of players drafted in 2023. Players like Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson, and Will Anderson will likely have their options picked up to keep them in the fold.

There are other notable dates on the list, but the NFL Draft, tag deadlines, and fifth-year options are the ones that most NFL fans hear about. We'll see what the 2026 offseason holds for teams.