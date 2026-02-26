Mookie Betts has not played in a single spring training game for the Los Angeles Dodgers yet, with March right around the corner. On Thursday, Dave Roberts admitted his plan for the superstar infielder to take the field eventually.

The 53-year-old manager claimed that Betts will likely remain out of spring training until the start of March, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 L.A. Sports. Sunday, March 1, appears to be the earliest Betts could make his 2026 spring training debut.

“Dave Roberts said it's intentional not to have Mookie Betts in a game until next week. Possibly, Sunday.”

Betts, who is 33 years old, is not dealing with any known injuries. It's possible Roberts and the Dodgers wanted to give the eight-time All-Star some extra rest before ramping up for the 2026 campaign. The good news is that it sounds like Betts will be back in action relatively soon.

Mookie Betts is set to play in his 13th MLB season. He's been an absolute stud throughout his career, winning four World Series, one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and three with the Dodgers (2020, 2024, 2025). Betts is hoping to bounce back a bit in 2026 after his efficiency dipped slightly last year. Betts ended the 2025 season with a .258 batting average (career-low) and .326 OBP (career-low) while recording 152 hits, 20 home runs, and 82 RBIs.

The Dodgers plan to play Betts at shortstop once again, as he's been a key contributor from that position for several years in L.A. now. It's been amazing to watch, as he's handled the transition from the outfield to shortstop without many problems at all.