Numerous teams around the league are searching for a quarterback upgrade, and it sounds as though Malik Willis is going to be a highly sought-after target once free agency opens. Rumors are suggesting that he could be signing a massive contract this offseason.

Reports indicate that Willis, who is 26 years old, is expected to sign a contract that will pay him north of $30 million per year, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. That at least seems to be the belief from what Schultz is hearing at the Combine.

“Packers free agent QB Malik Willis is in demand, as expected, and interested teams I've spoken to at the Combine in Indianapolis believe him getting at least $30M per year is a foregone conclusion.”

Article Continues Below

Willis entered the league as a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. After two seasons in Tennessee, the organization traded him to the Green Bay Packers, where he has served as Jordan Love's backup for two seasons.

Malik Willis showed flashes of potential during his time with the Packers. Nearly every time his number was called, the former Liberty Flames quarterback displayed excellent pocket awareness, elite athleticism, and solid passing skills. In his 11 game appearances in Green Bay (three starts), Willis recorded 972 passing yards, 261 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns (six passing, three rushing) while completing 78.7% of his pass attempts.

We won't know who Willis will sign with until the NFL free agency tampering window opens on March 9. Contracts will become official on March 11. However, Malik Willis has been connected to the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential landing spots, as each franchise is rumored to be searching for a new quarterback this offseason.