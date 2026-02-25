The NFL combine appears to be losing its luster.

Although many athletes' fates in the annual draft still are decided at the combine, the event apparently isn't nearly as invaluable to teams. According to Adam Schefter, that will be even clearer later this week when the NFL again descends on Indianapolis.

“I would say that every team is represented, and it is, that's true, but we're seeing more and more coaches and even some general managers now staying away and not going to Indianapolis,” Schefter said on his podcast. “Like this year, I don't expect the Rams coaches and front office, by and large, to be there. I don't expect many of the 49ers coaches or head coaches, like Kyle Shanahan, to be there. Matt LaFleur may pop in for a day from Green Bay. Jacksonville, I don't believe its coaching staff or front office is going to the combine.

“And I think what this is about when we look at the growing list of teams who don't send their biggest decision makers to Indianapolis is this. They feel like their time is better used in the office, going over meetings, implementing their new coaches, their schedules, the off-season activities, assessing the draft from there, analyzing the upcoming free agent market from their offices rather than going to Indy.”

The combine, as we know it, has been in existence since 1985. Before then, multiple similar camps operated for a few years. It has been held in Indianapolis for nearly 40 years.

Over the years, the combine only grew in importance as the NFL and college football did. Numerous drills, as well as the polarizing Wonderlic test, were used to determine prospects' athleticism and intellect — to varying degrees of success.

However, many prospects, typically those who feel comfortable with their draft stock, have begun to opt out of the combine testing and instead focus their efforts on their respective college teams' pro days. As a result, the teams have prioritized the combine less, which, if the trend continues, could call into question the usefulness of the event in the near future.

The 2026 combine will begin on Thursday in Indianapolis and continue until Sunday.