The NFL is expected to bring the Super Bowl LXIII back to Las Vegas, according to a recent update from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on Wednesday that the league is nearing a decision, with the official vote scheduled for next week’s NFL owners meetings.

“The site for Super Bowl LXIII is now set to be voted on at next week’s NFL owners meetings, and it is now expected to return to Las Vegas. It’s a ‘matter of formality,’ one source said.”

If approved, the decision would mark a quick return for Las Vegas as a host city after successfully staging Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. In that game, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, showcasing the city’s ability to handle one of the league’s biggest events.

The NFL has already mapped out its upcoming Super Bowl locations. Los Angeles is set to host Super Bowl LXI for the 2027 season, while Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028.

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Las Vegas emerges as leading candidate to host Super Bowl again

Most recently, Super Bowl LX took place in Santa Clara, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots. The event once again highlighted the league’s emphasis on rotating host cities capable of supporting large-scale entertainment and tourism demands.

Las Vegas has quickly emerged as a premier destination for major sporting events, bolstered by its modern infrastructure and the presence of Allegiant Stadium. The city has also hosted the NFL Draft and continues to serve as the home of the league’s annual Pro Bowl events.

With the vote expected soon, Las Vegas appears poised to add another Super Bowl to its growing list of marquee events, further cementing its status as a central hub for the NFL’s biggest stage.