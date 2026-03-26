When it comes to quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, Indiana star Fernando Mendoza is the consensus top option. However, numerous different passers are battling for the opportunity to be considered the second QB off the board.

Atop the list is Alabama's Ty Simpson. On Wednesday, he had an opportunity to impress NFL decision makers at the Crimson Tide's Pro Day. After showing what he could do on the gridiron, Simpson explained to NFL franchises exactly what they should expect if they were to draft him, via ESPN's Field Yates.

“I just know whoever's going to get me is going to get a guy who loves football, loves team and loves to be a part of something that's bigger than myself,” Simpson said.

"I just know whoever's going to get me is going to get a guy who loves football, loves team and loves to be a part of something that's bigger than myself." 👏 Ty Simpson puts together a strong showing at Alabama's pro day, with @FieldYates highlighting the key takeaways ahead of… pic.twitter.com/ZwntKWNfQz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 25, 2026

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Simpson spent four years at Alabama, appearing in 31 games. However, he didn't get a real chance to start until 2025. He final year with the Crimson Tide saw him complete 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Simpson was named Second-team All-SEC for his efforts.

NFL teams will certainly have some pause based on Simpson's limited time as a starter in the NFL. However, they also can't ignore the intangibles. On many industry wide big boards, Simpson checks in as the No. 2 QB. That includes, ESPN, NBC Sports and CBS Sports.

It isn't easy to step in and be Alabama's starting quarterback. Simpson ascended up the ranks and shined once he got his opportunity. Now, he must make his pitch to NFL franchises why they should draft him. Beyond just the box scores, Simpson is confident his grit and want to win set him apart from the pack.