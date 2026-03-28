Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to repeal the league’s Rooney Rule, raising legal concerns just weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh from April 23–25.

Uthmeier announced the move in a video posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that his office sent a formal letter to the NFL regarding its hiring practices. The letter specifically targets the Rooney Rule, a longstanding league policy designed to promote diversity in coaching and front office hiring.

“Ahead of the annual meeting, my office is sending a letter to the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the league’s hiring practices. Specifically the use of the so-called Rooney Rule which requires NFL teams to interview candidates based on race. The NFL’s use of the Rooney Rule violates Florida law by requiring race based considerations and hiring. Florida law is clear: hiring decisions cannot be based on race and the Rooney Rule mandates race based interviews and incentives race based decisions. That’s discrimination. We’re demanding the NFL to suspend the Rooney Rule and in failure to do so may result in enforcement actions against the league for race based discrimination. NFL teams and their fans don’t care about the race of their coaching staff. They want a merit-based system that gives their teams the best chance to win.”

According to ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, Uthmeier reiterated those concerns in the letter, describing the Rooney Rule as unlawful under Florida statutes.

“James Uthmeier sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to express concern that the Rooney Rule — which requires teams to interview external minority candidates for specific positions — is “blatant race and sex discrimination” and that hiring decisions should be based on merit only.

“NFL fans in Florida don't care what color their coach's skin is,” Uthmeier wrote. “They care what colors their coach is wearing — and that those colors are winning on the football field.

Professional sports are a visible example of a merit-based system, but through the Rooney Rule, the NFL requires its teams to use race-based hiring practices. We are putting Commissioner Roger Goodell on notice: the Rooney Rule violates Florida law, and it must stop. pic.twitter.com/g8La6TzUZw — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) March 25, 2026

“The Rooney Rule and its offshoots are illegal in Florida.”

The NFL confirmed receipt of the letter and indicated it is reviewing the claims. League executive vice president Jeff Miller stated that the policy aligns with legal standards and the NFL’s broader goals.

“We believe our policies are consistent with the law and reflect our commitment to fairness, opportunity, and building the strongest possible teams,” Miller said.

Florida AG challenge intensifies scrutiny of NFL’s Rooney Rule amid hiring trends

The Rooney Rule, introduced in 2003 and named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach, general manager and coordinator openings. It has since expanded in scope as part of the league’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Kahler also reported that Uthmeier sent the letter to the owners of Florida’s three NFL teams, signaling potential broader implications within the state. The challenge comes amid ongoing scrutiny of hiring trends across the league. During the most recent hiring cycle, only one minority candidate, Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh, secured a head coaching role, while no Black head coaches were hired among 10 openings.

Goodell previously acknowledged the need for continued evaluation of the rule ahead of the Super Bowl, stating the league would review its effectiveness in promoting diversity.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, who chairs the NFL’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, said the league must assess the legal landscape surrounding the policy.

“There's no question that the environment has changed in recent years,” Rooney said. “We do have an obligation to make sure that our policies comply with the laws, whatever the law is, and whatever the changes in law might be. We've got to look at that and make sure we're in compliance. … That's just the environment we're existing in today.”