As the NFL prepares for next week’s Annual League Meeting in Arizona, the Competition Committee has officially submitted five playing rule proposals that could see some alterations to special teams and officiating. These proposals, alongside new bylaws and resolutions, aim to modernize the game’s flow and increase the accuracy of “clear and obvious” officiating calls.

Here's a breakdown of the key changes.

NFL playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted upon at next week’s annual meeting in Arizona, including increased power for New York to assist in disqualifications and on-field corrections (if there are replacement officials for the second one). pic.twitter.com/QViYzXyyEp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2026

1. The “Anytime” Onside Kick

Perhaps the most significant shift for special teams: the committee is proposing a rule to permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game. This would remove current restrictions that often limit these attempts to the fourth quarter while trailing, potentially bringing the “surprise” element back to the game, albeit in a declared format.

2. Reforming the 50-Yard Line Kickoff

To improve player safety and competitive balance, the proposal seeks to eliminate the incentive for teams to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line (typically following a penalty).

3. Setup Zone Alignment

The committee wants to modify kickoff alignment requirements for receiving team players in the “setup zone.” This is part of the league’s ongoing effort to fine-tune the “dynamic kickoff” rules and manage the speed of collisions.

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4. Expanded “New York” Video Assistance

The league may soon allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials regarding disqualifications for both flagrant football and non-football acts—without requiring a formal challenge or a call being made on the field first.

5. The “Work Stoppage” Officiating Contingency

In a specific “one-year-only” proposal, the NFL Officiating Department would be allowed to correct clear and obvious misses by on-field officials if there is a work stoppage involving the NFL Referees Association.

Steelers & Browns team-led resolutions

While the rule proposals will be voted on in Arizona next week, two notable team-led resolutions are also on the table. The Pittsburgh Steelers want the rules on video and phone calls during the negotiation window made permanent, which would allow teams to talk to up to five free agents and arrange travel the moment terms are agreed upon.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns look to make a change regarding draft pick trades. The Browns are proposing allowing teams to trade draft picks up to five seasons in the future, which would expand the current three-year limit.