LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has an interesting 2025 season, and it didn't make his draft stock any better. He came into the season as a top prospect, but an injury early in the season forced him to miss time, which led to his stock slowly falling.

Nussmeier was recently able to participate at LSU Pro Day, and he spoke about how his 2025 season may have been a blessing in disguise.

“It’s been a long road to try to get back to being healthy,” Nussmeier said on NFL Network. “It’s been tough, but it was definitely a challenging year, and I’m a big believer in my faith, and I’m very thankful to have gone through it, as crazy as that sounds. I feel like because I went through what I went through this year, I don’t know if there’s anything that’s gonna faze me going into this next level. I’m excited for any opportunity that I get from a franchise.”

"Because I went through what I went through this year, I don't think there is anything that can faze me."#LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier joined The Insiders on @NFLNetwork to discuss his health, his draft rise, and why he's now ready for anything. pic.twitter.com/8aGu4Yct00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

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The big thing for Nussmeier was being able to show teams that he still has the talent to make a team better, and he did that with the help of his teammates.

“I was grateful that I was able to go out there yesterday and just show that I can make any throw out there and do it at a high level,” Nussmeier said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity, and those guys made some great plays for me out there, and made me look better than I was.”

Nussmeier had an injury to wherever he threw the football; his abdomen would be in pain. After having a 2024 season where he finished with 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, his numbers went down the following season to 1,927 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The hope is that teams see what Nussmeier can bring to their team, and he doesn't fall too low in the draft.