Team USA Flag Football quarterback Darrell Doucette showed that he was worthy to be a part of the 2028 Olympics during the recent Fanatics tournament. Not only did he dominate in the tournament, but he won the MVP award, further validating his skill set.

Everybody knows what he can do in the flag football set, but many are interested in knowing if he could perform in the NFL. Doucette was recently asked about his future in the NFL or tackle football, and was completely honest about his chances.

“Man, I ain’t crazy. I never tried, I know my lane and I don’t need to speak on that,” Doucette said on the 4th&1 with Cam Newton. “Man, I understand my lane and my talent. Harrison Smith hit me with an uppercut by mistake and my neck is still sore. And that was right after I scored my touchdown. I’m cool on that, I know my lane. I don’t belong out there.”

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Doucette has been vocal in the past about NFL athletes thinking they could compete in flag football, and back in 2024, he made a statement saying that he was better than Patrick Mahomes in the sport. Two years later, he walked back those comments and clarified what he was really trying to say in the moment.

“What I initially truly meant was, by y’all just giving a name, they shouldn’t automatically just be able to come and take our territory from us because of the names,” Doucette said on the Rich Eisen Show. “Like they’ve got to come out and learn the game and I think that was one of our missions as Team USA, was to go out and compete with these guys and show that we’re just as talented on this Flag Football field, even though we know they’re the greatest athletes out there.”