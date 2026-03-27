After it was revealed that Tom Brady inquired about returning to the NFL, sports pundit Skip Bayless wants to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion back on the field.

Bayless took to X, formerly Twitter, to make his short and sweet plea to the NFL, writing, “COME ON, NFL, LET TOM BRADY PLAY!”

This comes after an interview with CNBC Sports, during which Brady revealed he had inquired about potentially coming out of retirement to play, which the NFL wasn't thrilled about. He claimed he “explored a lot of different things,” but ultimately, he is “very happily retired.”

Brady is still part of the league. He is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is also Fox's lead NFL analyst in the booth. So, he's engaged with the league he dominated for 23 years.

Will Tom Brady play in the NFL ever again?

It's unlikely Brady will ever come back and play. There would be a lot of obstacles, such as his role as a part owner and broadcaster. So, unless those get sorted out, it's unlikely the NFL will let him come back and play.

Perhaps he got the itch to return after participating in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Brady turned back the clock during the games, dodging defenders and throwing lasers to receivers.

Still, it has been three full seasons since he retired and last took an NFL hit. While it's a fun story, it's unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon.

Brady last played during the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went 8-9 during the regular season, which was good enough to finish in first place in the NFC South. Brady passed for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his last season.

He ended his career as the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and completions (7,753). Brady also ended his career as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.