Hall of Famer and NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal said he was ashamed to learn about the gambling scandal that has involved three NBA luminaries.

"I know Chauncey [Billups], I know Damon [Jones] very well… I'm ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy. … if you're making $9 million… how much more do you need?" Shaq on the sports gambling investigation.pic.twitter.com/aUCBjzNVcs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The FBI identified Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones in a wide-ranging investigation concerning illegal sports betting and all three were arrested Thursday.

The investigation involved four Mafia families and organized crime networks, according to FBI director Kash Patel.

O'Neal spoke about the scandal during ESPN's pre-game show Thursday night. “We all know the NBA letter of the law when it comes to gambling,” he said. “I know Chauncey [Billups], I know Damon [Jones] very well. I'm ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy. If you're making $9 million, how much more do you need? There's and old saying in the hood, ‘All money ain't good money.' ”

O'Neal normally likes to poke fun at fellow panelist and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, but he made a point of concurring with Barkley about the mistake that those involved in the gambling scandal made. “I agree with you, Chuck,” O'Neal said. “They dropped the ball.”

Scandal involves rigged poker games and inside NBA information

Article Continues Below

According to information released by the authorities, gamblers were able to use inside information provided by Rozier to bet on seven games in 2023 and 2024 involving the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

“Let's not mince words,” Patel said. “This is the insider trading saga for the NBA, that's what this is.”

Billups was arrested in Portland for his role in a scheme to fix underground poker games that were backed by Mafia families, per information gathered from the arresting authorities. The rigged games used technology to take millions from the participants.

Rozier and Billups have been placed on leave by their teams.