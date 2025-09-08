One of the best conversations that always seems to happen every once in a while in any sport is who is considered a generational talent. That conversation was recently brought up for NFL quarterbacks, and Ryan Clark may have thrown a lot of people off with his take.

During an episode of First Take, Clark named some quarterbacks who he thought were generational, but left off some surprising names.

“I think John Elway was a generational talent. I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent,” Clark said. “I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees, I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talents. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent, I don’t think there’s a ton of them out there.”

Days later, on Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen put on a show to help the Buffalo Bills overcome a 40-25 deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and win against the Baltimore Ravens. Clark then deemed Allen a generational talent on social media.

That led former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell to jump on social media and take a shot at Clark for his takes on who he thinks are generational talents. The picture shows a chart that shows two labels, one that says “not generational” with a lighter shade, and “generational,” which shows a darker shade, which implies that Clark uses racial bias to make his decision on who he considers generational.

Some people agree with Bell's take on Clark, while others say that he's been fair with who thinks is generational. The fact that he said that Brady, Brees, and Manning weren't generational could be confusing, especially when looking at what all three quarterbacks were able to do. Luck was one of the better quarterbacks in the league when he played, but his career was cut shorter than expected when he retired.

Almost everyone says that Mahomes is a different type of quarterback, and they think that he's one of a kind, which is understandable.

Bell has called out Clark before on social media, so there's no surprise that he decided to take a dig at him once again. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem like Clark is paying him any mind.