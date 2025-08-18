Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback turned Stanford GM is coming to terms with his playing career.

In a recent interview with Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Luck fully admitted to feeling guilty about retiring early from the game in 2019.

Upon reflection, Luck said that while he didn't regret his decision, he regretted it's after effects.

“I’ll always have guilt about how it ended,” Luck says. “I let my teammates down.”

In August 2019, Luck retired from the game at the age of 29. He attributed his decision to a series of injuries and a lack of desire to play. Among the injuries were a ruptured kidney, torn abdominal muscles, and a damaged throwing shoulder.

With the Colts, Luck had constructed a home only a few minutes from the team's practice facility. He had envisioned being there full-time and raising his family. Plus, Luck had envisioned donning a couple of Super Bowl rings, but to no avail.

“I was gonna play until I was 40 or 45,” he says. “You think you’re invincible. At least I did.”

What kept him going through all the physical pain was wanting to play with his teammates. It was something Luck intended to follow through on just as he did when he played QB at Stanford.

Luck had forgone his chance to be a No.1 draft pick to stay an extra year in 2011. All because of one thing, his teammates, as he told then coach David Shaw.

Article Continues Below

“I gotta finish with my guys.” he said.

The brief stint of Andrew Luck as the QB of the Colts

Altogether, Luck played seven seasons with the Colts 2012-2019. During that time, he threw for 23,671 yards and had 171 touchdowns.

His first year was history filled. Luck set a rookie record with 4,374. Additionally, he had six games in which he threw for 300 yards or more.

During Week 16, Luck set an NFL rookie record with 433 passing yards in a single game against the Miami Dolphins. The Colts went onto win 23-20.

Also, Luck was selected for four Pro Bowls. In 2018, Luck was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a shoulder injury that forced him out the season before.

He threw for 4,593 yards and had 39 touchdowns as the Colts went 10-6 all the way to the playoffs.

More Indianapolis Colts News
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Colts signing former Dolphins All-ProAlex House ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) walks the field at Cincinnati Bengals practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
NFL rumors: Panthers, Browns, Colts named as Trey Hendrickson trade suitorsZachary Weinberger ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts’ Daniel Jones reveals humble goal amid QB battle with Anthony RichardsonZachary Weinberger ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws the ball Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield.
Colts’ Anthony Richardson shares plan if he loses QB1 battle vs. Daniel JonesAbdullah Imran ·
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens
Colts’ Shane Steichen provides major update on final QB1 decisionAbdullah Imran ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts’ Anthony Richardson Sr. reminds everyone of his potential with perfect passJordan Llanes ·