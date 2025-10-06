Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports commentator Mark Sanchez was involved in a stabbing incident involving a 69-year-old man over the weekend. Sanchez was arrested for multiple misdemeanors for the altercation, but now he is facing a felony charge of battery that involves serious bodily injury, which could lead him to face up to six years in prison, according to Indianapolis prosecutors.

The charge was added after the investigators saw how serious the injuries were to the victim.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said during the news conference. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very serious injuries.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey on the stabbing that involved former NFL QB Mark Sanchez: “I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do for a living. … If you come into our city, commit violence, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable.” | @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/ThR4WKeLC0 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 6, 2025

Sanchez allegedly approached the victim, who is a truck driver, in a hotel loading dock and had a dispute with him about his parked vehicle. Sanchez then allegedly got into the truck and kept the driver from trying to call for help, which is when a fight broke out.

Sanchez was arrested at the hospital and was charged with three misdemeanors, which included battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. He posted a $300 bond on Oct. 5 and is supposed to be due in court on Oct. 7. Since the additional charge is on the case, he will be transferred to a major felony court.

The reason Sanchez was in Indianapolis was that he was a part of the broadcasting crew for the game against the Raiders and Colts. As no surprise, he did not end up calling the game, and Brady Quinn stepped in for him instead. There will probably be more details to come out regarding the case as it continues, but as of now, Sanchez will most likely be put on hold from calling any more games at the moment.