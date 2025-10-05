After getting stabbed late on Saturday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Mark Sanchez in the hospital. He has since been charged with three misdemeanors, with the incident allegedly deriving from Sanchez attacking a truck driver.

Sanchez, who has since been stabilized, is being charged with battery with injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a vehicle, according to a report from ESPN. His court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning, with an initial bond of $300.

Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver at a loading dock in downtown Indianapolis. The incident, which was caught on camera, escalated to the point that the driver felt his life was being threatened, causing him to pepper-spray Sanchez and stab him in the chest multiple times.

After striking Sanchez in alleged self-defense, the driver was then thrown into a nearby dumpster. At that point, the report states that Sanchez left the scene. No reports stated whether the truck driver sought medical attention.

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears believes the incident should “never have happened.”

“This incident should never have happened,” Mears said, via Indy Star. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

On all accounts, Sanchez was purportedly the aggressor, but the reason for his anger was not made public.

Sanchez was in the area to work the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 game on the FOX Sports broadcast. He will no longer work the game. FOX reportedly selected another former quarterback, Brady Quinn, to replace Sanchez on the broadcast.