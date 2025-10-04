FOX Sports was hoping to devote all its attention to its college football coverage, but Saturday has taken several unexpected turns and left the company plenty to sort out. NFL analyst Mark Sanchez, who was set to work in the broadcast booth for FOX's airing of Indianapolis Colts versus Las Vegas Raiders, was rushed to the hospital with apparent stab wounds and later arrested. While everyone was processing the news, the network had to move quickly to find a replacement for Sunday afternoon's AFC matchup.

Brady Quinn, a former first-round quarterback in his own right, will fill in for Sanchez, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The Notre Dame graduate and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist will not have much time to prepare for the impromptu assignment, as he served on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff panel live from Ann Arbor, Michigan earlier in the day. Quinn should earn himself some favor for jumping right into the vacant commentator slot. This will not fix all, though.

More details emerge about the Mark Sanchez arrest

FOX Sports will face questions regarding the long-term status of Sanchez following the events that transpired early on Saturday. The ex-New York Jets QB and 2008 First-Team All-Pac-10 selection (with USC) was hospitalized in critical condition after police were called about two injured men in downtown Indianapolis at approximately 12:30 a.m. ET. FOX later revealed that Sanchez was stable and recovering.

Hours later, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released its own statement claiming that the 38-year-old had been arrested at the hospital on misdemeanor counts of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. Police say that a verbal argument preceded a physical altercation, resulting in both individuals suffering injuries, per The Indianapolis Star's Alysa Guffey. The other man was treated for “lacerations” before ultimately being released.

More information concerning this incident will likely continue to trickle out. Mark Sanchez remains at the hospital for now. Brady Quinn will adjust and be on the call for Colts-Raiders in Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.