Nothing better for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs than to run into some celebrities in Brazil ahead of their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

The Chiefs and Chargers are in the huge city of Sao Paolo, preparing themselves for their first game of the 2025 NFL season. Being in Brazil is freshly new for the entire league, having begun their games in the country last year when the Green Bay Packers faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

This game marks the second of what will become an annual tradition for the NFL, expanding their reach outside of the United States. And with the Chiefs and Chargers visiting, it presented an opportunity for their players to meet up with some celebrities.

For Kelce, he had the pleasure of seeing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar ahead of the game. Beckham has been hanging out with Neymar as the former is vacationing in the country while the latter is taking short breaks from playing matches for his boyhood club Santos FC.

What lies ahead for Travis Kelce, Chiefs

It's a great moment for Travis Kelce and the other players to enjoy the festivities in Brazil, including conversations with Odell Beckham Jr. and Neymar.

In the meantime, Kelce and the Chiefs have plenty of expectations on them going into the 2025 season. They were close to achieving a Super Bowl three-peat, losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Having made the championship game three years in a row, they will have a lot of targets on them to represent the AFC.

Kelce is slowly declining as he hasn't obtained a 1,000-yard season since 2022. However, he maintains a lot of trust with Patrick Mahomes, recording 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. Already securing a legacy as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, adding a fourth Super Bowl title would stack his resume even further.

Following Friday's season opener against the Chargers, the Chiefs will be at home for a big matchup. They host the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.