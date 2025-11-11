Happy Veterans Day, everyone!

On this beautiful Tuesday morning/afternoon at Parris Island, the Pat McAfee Show hosted their daily ESPN show in front of Marine Corps recruits. After talking sports in the first hour of the show, a special guest joined during the second hour. That guest was POTUS, Donald Trump.

Trump called in and chatted with Pat and the boys about the Ryder Cup, changes in the NFL, and the upcoming showcase of the World Cup and Olympics in the United States. For those wondering, McAfee said after the conversation that he reached out to former President Barack Obama as well. Their conversation could come at a future date, if it happens.

President Donald Trump is currently on @PatMcAfeeShow. This is real life.pic.twitter.com/gd6CIRDWsv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

One of the first conversations of the day was about the Ryder Cup, which ended a few months ago. Team Europe took down Team USA, but not before the Americans mounted a small comeback of their own to make things interesting.

“Team Europe really sank a lot of big putts at the Ryder Cup.. We almost came back on the final day and all those golfers are so talented” ~ @POTUS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cuzb4Vvd4U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2025

After talking about the Ryder Cup, Trump made his opinion known about the new-look NFL kickoff. It's safe to say that POTUS does not like the change.

“I do have to say that I hate the new kickoff.. I think it's so terrible” 😂😂 ~ @POTUS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YoGvEwzm45 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2025

The new NFL kickoff does look very strange, as kickers are supposed to kick it into a landing zone rather than wherever they like. Trump is hoping that the NFL can go back to how the old kickoff was before.

Lastly, POTUS was asked what sporting event he would like to attend that he has never attended before. He mentioned the upcoming World Cup and Olympics, which will both be held in the United States.

Trump was even asked if legendary coach Nick Saban could be a part of making sure the Olympics and World Cup go smoothly.