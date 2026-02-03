The NFL Draft is often one of the biggest tentpole events during the league's offseason schedule. Every April is filled with plenty of hype, including NFL mock drafts and rumors about which players each team will select. One draft expert believes that the 2027 draft class could truly be special.

NFL draft expert Todd McShay made a bold prediction about the 2027 draft class. He believes there could be a record-breaking quantity of quarterbacks selected in the first round.

“2027, if it’s not the best, it will go down as one of the two or three best quarterback drafts. And maybe overall drafts,” McShay said on Tuesday via The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “Certainly in my time doing this, but I think probably in the common draft era. It goes back to the ‘60’s. The names are ridiculous. From Arch, to Dante Moore, to LaNorris Sellers, to Brendan Sorsby. Who I think a lot of people are sleeping on. To CJ Carr, to Maiava, the quarterback at USC. There’s a chance…we had six in twelve picks in 2024. There could be eight first rounders next year. It’s that loaded.”

Almost everyone expects the 2027 draft class to be headlined by Texas QB Arch Manning. The NFL is excited about another Manning entering the league, with some claiming he could even be the first overall pick in the 2026 draft if he declared.

But Arch is not the only quarterback who scouts are excited about in 2027. McShay also mentioned a number of other quarterbacks who could be first-round prospects in next year's draft.

Those quarterbacks include:

Dante Moore (Oregon)

John Mateer (Oklahoma)

LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

Nico Iamaleava (UCLA)

Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech)

Jayden Maiava (USC)

Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

Sam Leavitt (LSU)

Darian Mensah (Miami)

A lot could happen during the 2026 college football season that changes the perception of next year's draft class. So it is still too early to get too excited about this group.

But one thing is certain. The 2027 draft class has a much deeper bench at quarterback than this year's class, which features one true first-rounder in Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

It will be exciting to see if next year's draft class actually lives up to the hype.