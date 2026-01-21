The college football season is officially over, which means 2026 NFL Mock Draft season can start to heat up! With the last college game in the books, we now move from the on-field work of the players to the in-a-dark-room work of amateur and professional scouts as we head toward the combine in late February.

After winning a national championship for Indiana, Fernando Mendoza has likely cemented himself as the No. 1 pick of the draft and the next Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. After that, though, things get murky as the second-best QB, Dante Moore, is heading back to school, weakening an already light class at that position.

While there aren’t a lot of sexy names at the top, this draft is strong on the defensive side of the ball. And since there aren’t a ton of superstar prospects, that means the 24th pick could be as good or better than No. 2 or 4. So, with that, let’s get right into the ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Note: Picks 1-28 are now set in stone, with 29-32 to be decided in the order teams exit the postseason.

1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Previous: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

In a league with Josh Allen, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, and Brock Purdy in the quarterfinals, having a sub-30-year-old quarterback is a huge advantage. As we saw in the national championship game, Fernando Mendoza is the best QB in this class, so we will likely have him No. 1 in this and all subsequent 2026 NFL Mock Drafts.

2. New York Jets — LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Previous: QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Dante Moore staying in school was a big blow to the Jets, and now they can’t address their most pressing need. So, Gang Green will have to pivot and try to build up a ferocious defense. Arvell Reese is an off-ball linebacker/pass-rusher hybrid who could become a major playmaker for Aaron Glenn. He’s not a QB, but Reese could help give the Jets an elite defense again.

3. Arizona Cardinals — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Previous: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

A wide receiver is a possibility here, but an offensive tackle still seems like the safe, responsible selection. Blocking for a stout run game and either Kyler Murray or a new quarterback is a must if this offense has any hope against the extremely tough NFC West defenses.

4. Tennessee Titans — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Previous: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

New head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive guy, and he will look past Ruben Bain Jr.’s physical shortcomings and see one of the best pass rushers in college football. Lining up Bain next to Jeffrey Simmons will automatically make the Titans' defense a unit to fear next season.

5. New York Giants — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Previous: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

John Harbaugh will want to build from the trenches out to run the ball and help protect Jaxson Dart. Francis Mauigoa can play right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas or slot into one of the guard spots. Either way, he will start for the G Men right away in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Previous: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Browns made some nice picks in last year’s NFL draft, getting running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Now, they have to help Shedeur Sanders even more by getting him a weapon on the outside. In Jordyn Tyson, the Browns get a wide receiver who looks the part of a WR1 and should develop into that if he stays healthy.

7. Washington Commanders — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Previous: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Commanders must beef up their pass rush next season, and David Bailey can get after the quarterback. He led the FBS with 14.5 sacks and the Big 12 with 19.5 tackles for a loss. That kind of pass rusher will thrive in Dan Quinn’s defense.

8. New Orleans Saints — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Carnell Tate is a 6-foot-3 receiver poised to be the next great Ohio State-to-the-NFL wideout. Getting a primary pass-catcher like this for Tyler Shough will help him and the Saints offense take a step up in class next season.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Previous: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

This may be the most common 2026 NFL Mock Draft pick on sports sites, but that’s because it makes so much sense. The Chiefs desperately need a running back, and Jeremiyah Love has the chance to be a great one. Plus, they can run the offense through Love until Mahomes gets back to full strength.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Previous: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals desperately need playmakers on defense, and Ohio State’s Caleb Love is arguably the best defensive playmaker in this draft. Drafting a safety is a little risky in the top 10, but with so many issues on defense, the Bengals should just go best player available here, and that’s Downs.

11. Miami Dolphins — WR Malakai Lemon, USC

Previous: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

With Tyreek Hill’s time running down in Miami, the Dolphins need to get another pass-catcher for whoever their quarterback is next season. Malakai Lemon can do it all, and opposite Jalen Waddle, he will make the entire unit better.

12. Dallas Cowboys — DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Previous: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Peter Woods is a great run defender, and we all know that Jerry Jones had to trade Micah Parsons because he couldn’t stop the run. With Woods next to Quinnen Williams next season, the Cowboys' defense will definitely be harder to run on, even if still having Micah Parsons would have been nice, too.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons) — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Previous: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Rams can go in several directions here, but beefing up the secondary behind their excellent, young defensive line will be a priority. In Mansoor Delane, LA will get a player who is capable of becoming a complete, shutdown corner in the pros, which would enhance this unit even further.

14. Baltimore Ravens — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Previous: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

No matter who becomes the Ravens' coach, they will need to find another wide receiver for Lamar Jackson to complement Zay Flowers. The 6-foot-4 Denzel Boston is a big, strong wideout who will give Jackson a contested catch and red zone target, as he has never had in his eight seasons in Baltimore.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

One of these days, Lavonte David will finally retire, and the Buccaneers will have to fill a Hall-of-Famer-sized hole in the middle of their defense. Sonny Styles is a converted safety who can cover incredibly well for a linebacker and makes plays from sideline to sideline. He would be a perfect David replacement this offseason.

16. New York Jets (from Colts) — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Previous: WR Malakai Lemon, USC

The Jets have holes all over the roster, but after trading away Sauce Gardner this season, they can use this pick on a corner to take over that role. In Jermod McCoy, Gang Green gets a top-10 talent who can play all over the field. If he falls here, it is because he is coming off an ACL tear, but at 20 years old, that shouldn’t hold him back long term.

17. Detroit Lions — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Previous: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Keldric Faulk looks like a perfect 4-3 defensive end specimen, although he hasn’t quite produced like it yet. He did have 7.0 sacks in 2024, but in 2025, that dropped to 2.0 on a bad Auburn defense. The Lions can wait for him to reach his potential, though, and if he does, Faulk will make an incredible partner for Aiden Hutchinson.

18. Minnesota Vikings — CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Previous: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Aveion Terrell is slightly smaller than McCoy or Delane, but he also may have the highest floor of any of these players. He is a do-it-all CB who isn’t shy about blitzing or tackling. That is perfect for the Vikings' defense, and Terrell should be a starter from Day 1.

19. Carolina Panthers — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Previous: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

One of the favorite picks in the ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Cashius Howell to the Panthers, makes too much sense. Howell is a bit of a one-dimensional pass-rusher, but what does, he does so well. The Panthers need to get after the quarterback more, and Howell helps immensely with that.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) — EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

Previous: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

TJ Parker had a bad season this year, just like Peter Woods, but he is a talented defensive lineman who had 11.5 sacks just a season ago. The Cowboys need to upgrade their defensive line, especially against the run, and bringing in the second half of this Clemson tandem would make a lot of sense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Previous: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Whether Aaron Rodgers comes back or not, the Steelers still need their quarterback of the future. A lot of this will depend on who the franchise brings in as coach, but starting a new gig with a high-end game manager like Ty Simpson will stabilize that position, which every new coach must do.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Previous: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

This one is pretty simple. The Chargers need to upgrade the offensive line on the interior to better run the ball and to help protect Justin Herbert, who we last saw taking career-threatening hits at the end of a playoff game. Olaivavega Ioane is the best pure guard in the draft and will fit perfectly on this LA team.

23. Philadelphia Eagles — OT, Alabama

Previous: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Howie Roseman and the Eagles go back to their roots and take the best big man available from the SEC. The only difference this time is that it’s on the offensive line and not the defensive line. Kadyn Proctor is 6-foot-7, 366 pounds, and has the potential to become the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson while still filling a role now.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) — OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Previous: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

The Browns need to keep building the offense around Shedeur Sanders, and with a new wideout on the roster after pick No. 6, it’s time to build the line, and the other Utah tackle should be the pick here.

25. Chicago Bears — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Previous: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

With Ben Johnson getting Caleb Williams and the offense to fire on all cylinders, Ryan Poles can focus on building a better, more traditional Bears defense. With Kayden McDonald, the Bears get the best run-stuffing DT in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is a good place to start.

26. Buffalo Bills — WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Previous: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The Bills' wide receiver room has been a tense subject around Western New York for a while now, and with Keon Coleman looking like a bust so far, the team needs more pass catchers for Josh Allen. KC Concepcion is a playmaker who can separate and run after catch. Paired with Khalil Shakir, the Bills should finally have a dynamic duo at WR.

27. San Francisco 49ers — EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Previous: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Ahkeem Mesidor is one of the big winners of the college football playoffs. The Miami pass rusher was excellent this season next to Rueben Bain Jr., and as a perfect fit for the 49ers defense, he will be excellent opposite Nick Bosa moving forward as well.

28. Houston Texans — G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Previous: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Emmanuel Pregnon is the most NFL-ready guard in this draft and should start right away for the Texans. The team needs to figure out what’s going on with C.J. Stroud more than anything, but maybe protecting him a little better and beefing up the run game will be a good place to start.

29. Los Angeles Rams — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Previous: CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Sean McVay is one of the leaders in the 13 personnel movement in the NFL, so getting more dynamic tight ends will let him go even further in that direction. Kenyon Sadiq is a TE who can do it all, and McVay will be an incredible coach to utilize that wide variety of skills.

30. New England Patriots — LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Previous: OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Robert Spillane has played well at times this season, but he is 30 and has never been the fastest or best athlete. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen is an incredible specimen with speed and sideline-to-sideline ability to spare.

31. Denver Broncos — S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Previous: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

There’s only so much improvement that the Broncos defense can do, but adding an elite centerfield safety is one aspect they can improve, and Zakee Wheatley is that guy. He made tackles all over the field this season to go along with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. His nose for the ball would fit in well with Denver.

32. Seattle Seahawks — OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Previous: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Ideally, this would be a center, but without a center worth a first-round pick, the Seahawks can go guard here and then shuffle the rest of their interior line. In Gennings Dunker, they get a versatile offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle and will likely be a starter if not a valuable backup in his rookie season.