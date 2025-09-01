The San Francisco 49ers are currently making their final preparations for the upcoming NFL season, which will begin for them in less than a week. The 49ers have made several big moves this offseason, including signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a new lucrative contract, and are hoping that 2025 is the year they will be able to reassume their position atop the NFC race after a down 2024 season.

One of the hottest names on the market in the last few days has been former New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, whose request for a release from the organization has been granted.

Recently, NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided an update on Bourne's search for a new home that might have San Francisco fans excited.

Sources: The #49ers are hosting former #Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne for a visit today,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz also noted that “My understanding is that if a deal is not reached with San Francisco, Bourne’s also scheduled to visit the #Commanders tomorrow.”

At the age of 30, Bourne may no longer be the same player he was in the prime years of his career, but he is still a solid veteran who is capable of getting open and making plays happen downfield, which is something the 49ers didn't have a whole lot of last year.

Can the 49ers bounce back?

Article Continues Below
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In 2024, the San Francisco 49ers missed the playoffs altogether on the heels of their 2023 Super Bowl appearance, which they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A large part of the frustration of last year can be attributed to injuries, as Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey both msised significant time, leaving Brock Purdy without two of his most relied-upon weapons.

Now, those two appear to be back healthy and ready to go, and the 49ers could be poised to once again take the NFC by storm, especially now that they may have flown under the radar just a bit.

The 49ers are set to kick off their 2025 season with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday shortly after 4:00 PM ET.

