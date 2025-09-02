Sep 2, 2025 at 10:48 AM ET

The Washington Commanders have a tough act to follow in 2025. Washington was the best story in the NFL during the 2024 season. Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Commanders almost made the Super Bowl. Now the Commanders are looking to add some last-minute firepower on offense days before the regular season.

The Commanders are hosting free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a visit on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bourne will travel to Washington for his visit after already meeting with the 49ers on Monday.

According to Rapoport, there is already a framework for a potential contract in place with both teams. As such, news could break very quickly about Bourne signing with either team.

The fact that Bourne left San Francisco without a deal suggests that Washington is still in the running to sign Bourne.

Bourne spent the preseason with the New England Patriots. He did not make the team's 53-man roster and was released.

Bourne has been a productive receiver for almost his entire career.

In 2024, Bourne hauled in 28 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots. The 30-year-old receiver has seen better days, but he is still a competent NFL receiver.

If Bourne wants to join the Commanders, he could make that decision as early as Tuesday's visit.

How would the addition of Kendrick Bourne change the Commanders offense?

Bourne is a fine player. But could he really make a difference on the Commanders?

There is not a clear path for Bourne to become a starter in Washington. But he could certainly help the team beef up their wide receiver depth.

Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown are slated to start for the Commanders at receiver. Their only backups on the active roster are Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.

After examining Washington's depth chart, it is clear that they could use veteran depth at receiver. And Bourne would be the perfect player to provide that depth.

If the Commanders sign Bourne, it will take him some time to adjust to a new offensive scheme. But once he's comfortable, he could easily become a role player.

Hopefully Bourne makes up his mind quickly as the regular season is just days away.

Next up for the Commanders is their season opener against the Giants.