The Miami Dolphins walked into 2024 equipped with Super Bowl aspirations. They enter 2025 watching the playoffs, a first in the era of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier.

The head coach and general manager suddenly faced a murky future Sunday. Miami dropped a disappointing 32-20 loss to the lowly New York Jets to close the regular season.

Chairman Stephen Ross unveiled the fate of both men Sunday evening. The Dolphins will head to next season with both men returning.

“Our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support,” were some of the words Ross shared in the release.

Miami's 8-9 record marks the first time a McDaniel-led Dolphins team will finish below .500. Plus miss the entire postseason. McDaniel produced two playoff teams before the 2024 campaign.

However, one notable Dolphins star sounded like he's on his way out.

Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier losing Dolphins captain?

Both the head coach and general manager may need to add a new weapon this offseason. Based off some ominous words from Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro wide receiver sounded off on his own future with Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“I'm opening the door. I'm out bro,” Hill said. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill has expressed his post-NFL pursuits before. But his words paint the picture that the league has seen the end of the “Cheetah.”

Miami, however, may need to prepare for the worst case scenario involving Hill: Trading him. The Dolphins carry a $56.947 million cap hit if Hill gets dealt.

Hill sat out the fourth quarter of the road loss. He settled for two catches for only 20 yards. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection watched his streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons snap. Hill racked up just 939 yards — his worst output since 2019 while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins stayed committed to McDaniel and Grier. Ross handed them his vote of confidence. But both men already have a huge offseason decision on their hands involving their WR1.