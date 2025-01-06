The Miami Dolphins ended their season with a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 18, finishing with an 8-9 record and outside of the playoff picture. After the game, veteran receiver Tyreek Hill made some waves by saying that he has to do what is best for his career, whether that be in Miami or elsewhere, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

It was a tumultuous season for the Dolphins, who started out 2-6 in large part due to Tua Tagovailoa missing significant time. They rallied and got back into the playoff picture, having slight hopes of getting in based on the outcome of their game and the Denver Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill is clearly in a winning mindset, and it will be interesting to see what happens this upcoming offseason after a frustrating season with the Dolphins. His comments indicate that anything is possible this offseason.

“I'm opening the door. I'm out bro,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill has been dealing with injuries this season, and he did not play in the fourth quarter against the Jets, indicating that the Dolphins might have been trying to keep him healthy heading into the offseason. It will be worth monitoring whether or not Hill requests a trade.

If the Dolphins end up trading Hill this offseason, they would have a $56.947 million dead cap hit as of the current contract structure. Mike McDaniel spoke on Hill's comments after the game.

“I'm not going to be too much weight on second hand postgame disappointment statements,” McDaniel said, via Wolfe. “We will see how next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”

McDaniel also said he was informed before a drive that Hill was unavailable in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins will have some key things to figure out heading into the offseason, with Hill's role for the future potentially being one of them.