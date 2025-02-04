While the Philadelphia Eagles owner denied he’s interested in buying an NBA team, Saquon Barkley talked about how he almost quit football. Also, Barkley revealed just how close he came to signing with the Bears instead of the Eagles, according to The Chicago Sun-Times via audacy.com.

“Pretty damn close,” Barkley said Monday at Super Bowl media night.

Instead of casting his lot with the Bears, Barkley inked a three-year deal with the Eagles for more than $37 million. The rest is recent history as the Eagles will battle the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley made the right choice

It’s easy to see in hindsight as Barkley put up amazing numbers in 2024. He rushed for 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Bears not only missed out on Barkley, but also didn’t get James Jacobs, who turned in a big season with the Packers. Instead, the Bears had to settle for D’Andre Swift. And they received a modest 959 yards with six touchdowns. The Bears' rushing offense that never got off the ground.

Barkley said his performances with the Eagles came easier because of the teamwork. The Eagles have arguably the NFL’s best offensive line.

Also, Barkley said head coach Nick Sirianni motivated him and his teammates, according to atozsports.com.

“One of my favorite quotes that he makes all the time is, ‘You can't be great without the greatest of others,' and that's how it works,” Barkley said. “So we have a great team, but we all want to do it together. And that's the reason why we've been successful. It's going to take everyone again this Sunday.”

And the Eagles are plenty ready for the game, Barkley said.

“When you get to this stage and get to the playoffs, you know, it's win or go home,” Bark;ey said. “So that's kind of the mindset right there. And you just try to stay locked in and get into your flow and your flow state. That's been the challenge for me, and this is this playoffs. And what I'm gonna try to continue to do in my career is how often can I get in flow, and how I'm able to stay in that flow mindset and to be able to take over games.”