Jauan Jennings’ contract picture entering this season was settled quickly, which matters for any trade chatter now. In early September, after returning from a calf issue, the 49ers added up to 3 million dollars in playtime incentives to his one-year deal, taking his 2025 earning potential from 7.5 million to 10.5 million, as reported at the time by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The short-term structure kept him on the field for a bigger role while pushing any long-term decision to next offseason.

Per NFL.com, multiple teams that called on Jennings before training camp have circled back, and the curiosity only grew when he briefly deleted his Instagram account.

That social media blip prompted Kyle Shanahan to field availability questions, and his answer pointed toward continuity. Shanahan said he would be very surprised if Jennings was not on the roster through this season, a stance that aligns with San Francisco’s injury context and timing.

The Aiyuk variable is central. With Brandon Aiyuk still working his way back from last year’s knee injury, moving Jennings would thin a room that already leaned on different configurations with Ricky Pearsall early and George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey absorbing target volume.

That is why league interest exists in parallel with a low internal appetite to deal. NFL.com framed it simply: a trade is not impossible, but it is not considered likely, and clubs will keep calling.

Jennings’ value to San Francisco is not just stat line-based. He became one of Brock Purdy’s stabilizers last year, a chain mover who finished with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns, and his blocking and toughness kept him on the field in high-leverage downs.

That profile is difficult to replicate midseason, especially for a team that expects to be playing meaningful games in December and January.

Recent questions tied to his IG deletion also showed up around the deadline window. Production this year has lagged while the offense cycled through other injuries, which fed speculation, yet the head coach’s tone did not leave much wiggle room.

Shanahan reiterated he would be surprised if Jennings were moved, while outside reporting noted he is on a one-year setup with no extension talks for now, making his 2026 destination an offseason conversation rather than a deadline decision.