The effects of the dry offensive line market in 2025 NFL free agency are only expected to benefit the remaining players. With few quality options available, San Francisco 49ers free agent Jaylon Moore and Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Dan Moore Jr. are expected to receive significantly larger deals than initially anticipated.

As two of the top remaining tackles left, both players could receive deals in the “mid-teens or higher,” Jordan Schultz reported. If true, it would be a significant pay raise for both, who each made roughly $1 million annually in 2024.

“The expectation heading into free agency is that 49ers free agent OT Jaylon Moore and Steelers free agent OT Dan Moore Jr. will have strong markets and are likely to land deals in the mid-teens or higher,” Schultz tweeted. “Ronnie Stanley and Alaric Jackson coming off the board has only helped.”

A potentially sizeable deal for Jaylon Moore would be the most surprising, given he has yet to prove himself as a year-long starter. Moore started a career-high five games in 2024 and has spent the bulk of his career as Trent Williams' backup. Yet, in his limited opportunities, the 27-year-old managed a 74.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus, 25th in the league.

Dan Moore Jr. is much more established, with 66 career starts to his name over the past four years. Moore Jr. also received an above-average player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024 with a 67.2. The score ranked him just outside the top 30 percent of all tackles in the NFL.

However, despite his consistency, many fans cannot wrap their heads around the idea of Moore Jr. cashing in over the offseason. He allowed 12 sacks and 41 total pressures in 2024, ranking among the league's worst offensive linemen in both categories.

Other 49ers free agents in 2025

Jaylon Moore will be one of four key members of the 49ers' offensive line to hit the open market. Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano and Charlie Heck join him in free agency. All could potentially re-sign with the team, but each has at least significantly considered the idea of signing elsewhere.

Of the potential losses, only Banks was a full-time starter on the year. Still, with the rate at which San Francisco's offensive line suffers injuries, losing depth pieces will be a hard pill to swallow. Moore's expected departure will especially hurt the team should Williams continue to go down.

Aside from the offensive line, most of the 49ers' offense will look the same in 2025. San Francisco traded away former All-Pro Deebo Samuel but will return Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and Brock Purdy to more than keep themselves afloat.